Mother Of A Murdered Chicago Rapper Speaks Out

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time, the mother of a Chicago rapper speaks out about her son’s death.

Walter Long Jr., known by the stage name, John Walt, was stabbed to death earlier this month. He is one of the latest victims of street violence in Chicago.

In an original report, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot tells how his mother wants her son to be remembered.

Nachelle Pugh said her son called her before he was allegedly stabbed by Kevin Alexander.

“It was the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” Pugh said. “I was on the phone with him for nine minutes throughout this ordeal.”

While still on the phone, Pugh said she heard him take his last breath.

On Feb. 8th, Long got off the train in the Fulton River district. Police said Alexander followed him, and that the two knew each other. Surveillance video shows Long walking down the street. Then, a man in a red shirt runs after him. The two fight, ending up behind a nearby SUV. Long runs away, and the man in the red shirt leaves. Long is later found dead along the Metra tracks.

Pugh said music was Long’s passion.

Long performed as John Walt with the Chicago group, Pivot Gang. He later changed his name to ‘dinnerwithjohn.’

“He went to Spoken Word’s open mic. He played Lollapalooza with me,” Pivot Gang member Tahj Chandler said.

Long was about to release his solo album, after having just done a photo shoot to promote it.

“I want to do something to make sure that my son’s name, his legacy, continue on.”

Pugh said she plans to set up a scholarship fund in Long’s memory. The recipients will be young people who, like her son, are interested in the arts. Pugh says, this way, she can make sure Long’s legacy lives on.