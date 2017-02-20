LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

No Injuries When Plane Blows Tires Before Takeoff At O’Hare

February 20, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Chicago O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — No injuries were reported when a plane blew its tires before takeoff Monday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport.

Flight 306, which was headed to Fort Myers, Florida, sustained blown tires before takeoff just before 2 p.m., according to a United Airlines spokeswoman. No injuries were reported.

The passengers are being flown to Fort Myers on a different aircraft that will depart O’Hare about 5 p.m., according to the spokeswoman.

