No Injuries When Plane Blows Tires Before Takeoff At O’Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) — No injuries were reported when a plane blew its tires before takeoff Monday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport.
Flight 306, which was headed to Fort Myers, Florida, sustained blown tires before takeoff just before 2 p.m., according to a United Airlines spokeswoman. No injuries were reported.
The passengers are being flown to Fort Myers on a different aircraft that will depart O’Hare about 5 p.m., according to the spokeswoman.
