South Side Jewish Community Center Receives Bomb Threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — Once again, bomb threats have been phoned-in to several Jewish Community Centers nationwide – including one in Chicago.
It was three weeks ago when Jewish Community Centers across the country received bomb threats. One of them was a daycare center in the north suburbs.
Now it has happened again. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Addie Goodman, the executive vice president of Jewish Community Center Chicago, said it was the Hyde Park JCC – locally – that received this latest threat on Monday.
“We received a phone call around 10 a.m. We called 911 and local law enforcement arrived on the scene and supported an evacuation procedure,” Goodman said. “We were given the all-clear at 11:45 a.m. and we resumed business as usual.”
Goodman said 11 adults were at the Hyde Park JCC, located in the 5200 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard, when the threat was phoned in and the place was evacuated.
During the school year, the center serves as an enrichment center for recreation and community partnerships.. A School’s Out program happening was already on their field trip when the threat was called in.
“We feel sadness for our community and recognize this is a difficult time for our community,” Goodman said.