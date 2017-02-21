3 In Custody After 5-Hour Standoff At Jeffery Manor Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were arrested after a five-hour barricade situation inside a Jeffery Manor neighborhood home Monday night on the Far South Side, police said.
Officers initially responded at 5:10 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 9800 block of South Bensley, and a police SWAT team responded when a male refused to give himself up, according to Chicago Police.
Three people were taken into custody about 10:45 p.m., police said. No one was hurt.
A separate barricade situation that lasted nearly five hours in Little Village earlier on Monday ended with a 68-year-old man being found fatally shot.
