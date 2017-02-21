Aldermen Hope To Reach Agreement On Unused Property Tax Breaks

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago alderman delayed Tuesday a vote on a plan to spend millions in unused property tax breaks for projects earmarked by the mayor.
Mayor Emanuel proposes using the roughly $15 million for things like more body cameras for police officers, after school programs, fixing up vacant homes and upgrading parks. WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.
Protesters briefly interrupted a city council budget hearing, demanding alderman spend some of the money on violence prevention as the number of murders continues to climb.
Committee Chair Carrie Austin would rather see funds go to that instead of tree trimming.
12th ward Alderman George Cardenas agrees, saying improvements to parks and recreation will be for naught if you can’t walk the streets safely.
Alderman Jason Ervin is happy with the mayor’s plan because he says it includes economic development in areas that have the most homicides.
The committee delayed Tuesday a vote and is slated to take up the issue on Wednesday.