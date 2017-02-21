Boy, 14, Faces Judge On Felony Charge In Beating Of Classmate

CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Elgin boy accused of viciously attacking a middle school classmate in the hallway earlier this month was in court for the first time Tuesday morning.
The 14-year-old boy allegedly body slammed 12-year-old Henry Sembdner on Feb. 3, after Henry bumped into him between classes at Kenyon Woods Middle School.
Henry suffered multiple facial fractures and bleeding on the brain, and was placed in a medically-induced coma for about three days, before his breathing tube was removed and he was sent home on Feb. 7.
The boy who attacked Henry has been charged with felony aggravated battery and two counts of misdemeanor battery. Accompanied to court by his parents, he made his first appearance before a juvenile court judge in Kane County on Tuesday. The boy could face a punishment from court supervision to 5 years in juvenile detention if convicted.
The case drew widespread attention from the community, and even from Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo, who promised Henry tickets a Cubs game, along with batting practice passes.