Chicago Cubs Release List Of 2017 Giveaways Items At Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Chicago Cubs winning the 2016 World Series the free swag fans receive when attending home games just got better!

The Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday the 2017 promotional item schedule for home games at Wrigley Field, and some of the items this year are extra special after the big win.

On select home games, fans can received commemorative 2016 World Series items including a replica 2016 NL Champions Pennant and a replica World Series Trophy. Other highlighted giveaways include “The Final Out” bobblehead featuring Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo and a championship parade confetti globe.

“With more than 40 promotional giveaways available to our fans this season, we’re excited to provide an opportunity to relive many of the defining moments from our 2016 championship season while still offering traditional fan favorites like throwback jerseys, retired number flags, T-shirts and caps,” said Cubs Vice President of Marketing Alison Miller, in a statement. “Many of these games promise to be a hot ticket, so we encourage fans to purchase early this year to secure tickets to their must-have dates.”

A replica championship banner will be given to the first 30,000 fans at the home game on April 12 – the same game where Cubs players and coaches will present their 2016 World Series Rings from 20 #CubsRingBearer contest winners a a pregame ceremony.

Classic items, such as, bobbleheads, hats, shirts and flags are also some of the 40 items featured in the 2017 schedule. As part of the schedule, there will be six Bud Friday giveaways for adults in the Budweiser Bleachers, as well as, exclusive children’s giveaways throughout the season, including chalkboards and wall flags. The first 1,000 kids 13-and-younger also receive the opportunity to run the bases after every Sunday day game.

Tickets for the 2017 Chicago Cubs regular season games go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 to the general public at 10 a.m. at www.cubs.com, the MLB.com Ballpark app or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). Those with a Mastercard can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Wednesday, Feb, 22 as part of a special presale at www.cubs.com.

The full 2017 promotional item schedule is below (the list is subject to changes and additions):

April:

– April 10 (Dodgers): Cubs Magnet Schedule presented by Giordano’s (Up to 1st 30,000 fans)

– April 12 (Dodgers) : Replica Championship Banner presented by Mastercard (Up to 1st 30,000 fans)

– April 14 (Pirates): Magnet Schedule presented by Wendella (Up to 1st 30,000 fans)

– April 15 (Pirates): Replica World Series Trophy presented by Starwood Preferred Guest (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

May:

– May 6 (Yankees): Cubs Decals presented by Pepsi (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– May 7 (Yankees): Cubs “Pink Out” T-shirt presented by Advocate Health Care (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher fans)

– May 20 (Brewers): “The Final Out” Bobblehead presented by CSN (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– May 21 (Brewers): Replica 2016 NL Champions Pennant presented by IDEAL Industries, Inc. (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– May 22 (Giants): Relaxed Cubs Cap presented by Jim Beam (Up to 1st 10,000 adults)

– May 24 (Giants): Silver Slugger Award Canvas Print presented by Think Energy by Engie (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

June:

– June 3 (Cardinals): Cubs Beach Towel presented by Jewel-Osco (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– June 4 (Cardinals): Wrigley Field Wall Mini Chalkboard presented by Mastercard (Up to 1st 5,000 children)

– June 5 (Marlins): Wrigley Field Video Board Light presented by Wintrust Community Bank (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– June 6 (Marlins): Cubs Floppy Hat presented by RumChata (Up to 1st 10,000 adults)

– June 7 (Marlins): 1908 Chicago Cubs Replica Throwback Jersey presented by Benjamin Moore (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– June 8 (Rockies): “World Series MVP” Bobblehead presented by Olivet Nazarene University (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– June 11 (Rockies): Youth Championship Wall Flag presented by Mastercard (Up to 1st 5,000 children)

– June 19 (Padres): Cubs Reusable Tote Bag presented by MLB Network (Up to 1st 20,000 fans)

– June 20 (Padres): Championship Parade Confetti Globe presented by American Airlines (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– June 21 (Padres): Replica Rizzo Platinum & Gold Glove Trophy presented by Reynolds Wrap (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

July:

– July 4 (Rays): Cubs Camo Item presented by Magellan Corporation (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– July 5 (Rays): “Turning Two” Bobblehead presented by Aquafina (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– July 9 (Pirates): Cubs Projection Night Light presented by Mastercard (Up to 1st 5,000 children)

– July 23 (Cardinals): Clark the Cub Pocket T-shirt presented by Mastercard (Up to 1st 5,000 children)

August:

– Aug. 1 (Diamondbacks): Cubs Ice Mold presented by Jim Beam (Up to 1st 10,000 adults)

– Aug. 2 (Diamondbacks): Cubs Fedora presented by Barefoot Wine (Up to 1st 10,000 adults)

– Aug. 3 (Diamondbacks): Cubs T-shirt presented by CSN (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– Aug. 5 (Nationals): Commemorative Trading Card Pack presented by Topps (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– Aug. 6 (Nationals): Cubs Youth Baseball Tote Bag presented by Mastercard (Up to 1st 5,000 children)

– Aug. 14 (Reds): Fergie Jenkins Retired #31 Flag presented by Pepsi (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– Aug. 15 (Reds): STARTING LINEUPTM Player Figure presented by TransUnion (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– Aug. 16 (Reds): Cubs Lunch Bag presented by Gonnella Baking Co. (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– Aug. 17 (Reds): “Starting Aces” Bobblehead presented by Las Vegas (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– Aug. 20 (Blue Jays): Clark the Cub Bank presented by Mastercard (Up to 1st 5,000 children)

– Aug. 31 (Braves): Anthony Rizzo Emoji Cap presented by Buona Beef (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

September:

– Sept. 9 (Brewers): Cubs Athletic Cap presented by Aquafina (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– Sept. 15 (Cardinals): Cubs Premium Tote Bag presented by StubHub (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

– Sept. 30 (Reds): Cubs Knit Beanie presented by Jim Beam (Up to 1st 10,000 adults)

Budweiser Bleacher Fridays:

– May 5 (Yankees): Cubs T-shirt (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults)

– June 9 (Rockies): Cubs Country Cap (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults)

– July 7 (Pirates): Cubs Waist Pack (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults)

– July 21 (Cardinals): Cubs Sunglasses (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults)

– Aug. 18 (Blue Jays): Cubs Tank Top (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults)

– Sept. 1 (Braves): Cubs Printed Bill Cap (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults)

Adults giveaways denotes anyone ages 21 and older. Children’s giveaways denotes anyone ages 13 and younger.