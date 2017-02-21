Derek Holland On Flame-Throwing Young White Sox Pitchers: ‘Make Me Look Like I’ve Never Even Played Baseball Before’

(CBS) Young White Sox pitching prospects Zack Burdi and Michael Kopech have made quite the strong first impression on left-hander Derek Holland.
“I had to throw next to them in the cage, and of course I got locked up next to Burdi, and of course he’s throwing about 100,” Holland said in an interview on the Mully and Hanley Show on Monday morning. “And I’m over here doing the typical veteran old-guy ‘I’m just going to throw and hit my spots,’ and he’s over there popping the mitt. I told him, ‘Look, I don’t ever want to throw next to you again. It’s embarrassing for me, you’re throwing too hard. You make me look like I’ve never even played baseball before.'”
Holland signed a one-year deal with the White Sox in December, choosing them over the Pirates. Chicago pitching coach Don Cooper was a big draw for Holland as well.
“I saw they had a track record of keeping guys healthy,” Holland said. “Also, just seeing how well Don Cooper has worked with lefties. He had (Mark), Buehrle, (Chris) Sale, (John) Danks, and he’s got Q (Jose Quintana). He’s just got a strong track record with all the lefties. It was a no-brainer.”
The 30-year-old Holland was 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 5.6 strikeouts/nine innings ratio with the Rangers in 2016, when he appeared in 22 games, making 20 starts. Holland dealt with a shoulder injury last season as well.
Listen to Holland’s full interview below. Shortly after the 7:00 mark, he also shares a few of his terrific voice imitations of other individuals and television characters.