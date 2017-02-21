Increase In Chicago Pedestrian Deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — Data compiled by the city and state found that there were 44 pedestrians killed in traffic last year in Chicago – 26 percent more than in 2014.
Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Rebecca Scheinfeld said a significant number of those happened while the pedestrians were in marked crosswalks. Furthermore, in many of those cases, the motorists kept going afterward the crash.
Since January 1, there have already been six pedestrians killed in traffic in Chicago.
According to DNAinfo, city officials are trying to come up with a plan to reduce pedestrian death numbers by focusing on the 14 neighborhoods where those accidents happen the most.