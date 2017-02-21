Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon Closes Due To Warm Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ice skating in Millennium Park in February is quite normal. But with Monday marking the fourth straight day of record-breaking warm temperatures, it may have looked a little odd.
Plus, the conditions aren’t exactly ideal.
“It’s slippery, it’s watery, it’s terrible,” said one ice skater who decided to test out the rink with his friends.
While this crowd agreed that gliding around the watery rink was a good time, there was some disagreement when asked if the rink should shut down unless cooler weather returns.
One girl rejected that idea, saying the Park should stay open until March. Others noted the safety risks of the slushy rink.
Due to the warmer than average temperatures, the Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park is closed until further notice.