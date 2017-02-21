No Injuries Reported After Barricade Situation In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suicidal person barricaded himself inside a home for nearly two hours late Monday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
SWAT team members were called about 10:45 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of North Waller, where the male was threatening suicide, according to Chicago Police.
About 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, he walked outside and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said. The male, whose age was not known, was not injured.
Additional details were not immediately available.
