Sammy Sosa Expresses ‘Regret’ For Ugly Exit From Cubs, Adds ‘They Know Where They Can Find Me’ For Reunion

(CBS) Living what he describes as a fulfilling life after retirement, Cubs legend Sammy Sosa has expressed regret for his role in his ugly exit from the organization while also maintaining his belief that the onus is on the franchise to welcome him back.

Sosa has had a non-existent relationship with the organization since the unceremonious ending to his 2004 season, when he left Wrigley Field while the season finale was still going on and then was traded to the Orioles in the offseason. Sosa’s alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs has also been a dark cloud hanging over his career — it’s the main reason he’s not in the Hall of Fame — that has concerned the Cubs and owner Tom Ricketts, who’s on record as saying players like Sosa “owe us a little bit of honesty.” While the Cubs honored and welcomed back many former players en route to their World Series title last season, Sosa never was part of the mix.

Recently, Sosa acknowledged “regret” for his role in the strained relationship, telling former Cubs PR man Chuck Wasserstrom, a trusted friend, in a Skype interview that he should’ve handled the 2004 finale differently.

“My relationship with the organization was great,” Sosa told Wasserstrom. “The last day of the season, the last game, I asked (assistant trainer) Sandy Krum to talk to Mr. Dusty Baker and ask him if I could leave early. He said yes, that I could go. That was a mistake by me. I should have stayed there. It was the last game. My intention was to finish my career in Chicago. That was my intention all the way. I never wanted to leave Chicago. I should have handled that situation differently, yes indeed. I recognize my mistake. But look, I have my pride, and I know I had a tremendous career in Chicago. When nobody knew who Chicago was, I put Chicago on the map. Like you said, if I could have done it again, I would have done it differently. The only thing we cannot do is turn back time. We can’t do that. But hey, we have to move forward. I understand I made a mistake. I regret it, definitely, but I have to move on.”

Sosa played for the Cubs from 1992-2004 and was one of the team’s most beloved figures ever during his playing days, hitting a franchise-record 545 homers. Sosa would like to return to Wrigley Field and build a relationship with the current Cubs regime, but he made clear he has too much pride to beg for that opportunity.

“I never say ‘no’ to that,” Sosa told Wasserstrom. “I owe something to the people – to the crowd in Chicago. For that, I would come back. But I’m not going to go up there and say, ‘I’m here. Please bring me back and give me a chance.’ No way. I’m not hungry. I have too much pride. They know where they can find me. They’re in their way; I am in my way. If they want to have a meeting – of course.

“I’m a gentleman. I’d never say ‘No’ to that. If one day it happens, I’d be happy. And if it doesn’t, we can talk again on Skype.”

Sosa later told Wasserstrom he’d say “yes” to an invite back to Wrigley Field.

In January 2016, Ricketts spoke on 670 The Score about the team’s complicated relationship with Sosa.

“For me, Sammy’s a great person, he was a great player, obviously one of my favorite players for many years as a Cub, but I just feel like there are certain things that over time should happen before players are welcomed back,” Ricketts said. “I’d just like to see — not just talking about Sammy — I’d like to see all of baseball kind of shine some light on everything that happened or didn’t happen. I think that would bring more closure.

“But for the time being, I think we’ll just leave things (with Sosa) as they are.”

Read the full interview here to find out what Sosa is up to in his retirement from baseball. He compares himself to Jesus Christ when asked about steroid allegations that followed him, and he speaks glowingly of the chance to spend more time with his family. He also discusses some of his ventures outside of baseball.