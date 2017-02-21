The Great Debate: Little Girl Argues With Parents On How To Count

(CBS) — This little girl is tough to persuade.

In a video that has gone viral, a little girl tries to convince her dad the proper sequence of counting is one, two, three, five.

Going back and forth with her dad, he said “How are you going to tell me, I teach this every day. It’s one, two, three, four, five.”

Aaliyah continues her debate, stating “No! It’s one, two, three, five.”

The girl’s mom interjects in the back-and-forth argument, telling Aaliyah that she is skipping four. But she still is not convinced.

Her dad, finally after about a 40-second debate, says, “Aaliyah, I’m not going to keep going back and forth with you. It’s one, two, three, four, five.”

And when the family believes that the little girl finally understands… Aaliyah goes back to her mom asking, “One, two, three, five, mommy?”

She was still not accepting of the sequence one, two, three, four, five.

Her mom then discovered a solution to the debate. She asked Aaliyah to count to four. The girl then, with a bit of thought, counts, “one, two, three, four!”

Her dad laughs and says point proven.

Aaliyah continues counting, “four, five, six, seven, eight!” and is proud of her counting abilities.

But let’s just say this girl may be a lawyer one day, as she seems to never be willing to back down from a debate and is confident in her words.