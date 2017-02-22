2 Dead, 3 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least three other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across the city, according to Chicago Police.

Most recently, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the left eye on in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was standing outside shortly after 9 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 10000 block of South Michigan when someone in a dark-colored car opened fire. He died at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released any information on the fatality.

The day’s other fatal shooting happened about 6:15 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 24-year-old man was in a vehicle with another male in the 7300 block of South May when the male fired shots, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The shooter, described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a black hoodie, sped away from the scene in the red vehicle, heading south on May. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground nearby with gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and hand. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 7:03 a.m. He has not been identified.

Tuesday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, where a 22-year-old man standing outside in the 5100 block of North Winthrop heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the left calf, police said. He later showed up at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was treated and released.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded about 4:45 p.m. in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was outside in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee when someone got out of a silver minivan, opened fire and then drove away, police said. The teen ran and collapsed nearby in the 5400 block of West Higgins. Paramedics then took him in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

At 11:55 a.m., a 29-year-old man was in the 2200 block of North Pulaski in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side when someone pulled out and gun and fired shots, police said. He was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

The day’s shootings followed an unseasonably warm Presidents Day holiday weekend, which saw at least 37 people shot across the city, leaving five dead.

