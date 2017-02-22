2 Workers Beat Child At Suburban Center For Developmentally Disabled: Sheriff

(CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s office says two employees of a center for the developmentally disabled in Palatine have been accused of aggravated battery to an 11-year-old boy, allegedly punching him and hitting him with a bucket.

The sheriff’s office learned of the incident from DCFS, says Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Sheriff Tom Dart.

“Our office was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services regarding an alleged battery that took place on an 11-year-old resident — a special needs child — at Little City in Palatine. Our office investigated and brought charges,” she tells WBBM’s Steve Miller.

Smith says it’s alleged that one staff member restrained the boy while the other staff member punched him with fists and hit him with a bucket.

She says the incident happened Dec. 1.

Smith says it wasn’t reported to the sheriff’s office until Jan. 23 — by DCFS, not by Little City.

Charged: Ronkeia Harper, 22, of Forest Park; and Lisa Archer, 39, of Palatine.

Smith says they are both free on bond.

WBBM has asked Little City for a response.