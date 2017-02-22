Barricade Situation Ends In Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — A barricade situation at an apartment building in Blue Island ended after less than an hour Wednesday morning.
SWAT teams surrounded a home at 119th and Longwood shortly before 10 a.m.
Blue Island Police spokesman John Rita said the South Suburban Emergency Response Team was deployed after someone inside the apartment pointed a gun out of a window at a passing car, which apparently got too close to the suspect’s car.
SWAT teams used a smoke bomb around 10:30 a.m., presumably to provide cover as they entered the home.
Within moments, police gave the all-clear, and later left the scene, although it was unclear if anyone was taken into custody.