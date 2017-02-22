Bears To Hire Zach Azzanni As Receivers Coach

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears have a new receivers coach, hiring University of Tennessee assistant Zach Azzanni to be their third receivers coach in as many years.

Azzanni comes to the Bears after coaching the Volunteers as their passing game coordinator. He has coached Tennessee’s receivers since 2013.

Azzanni has never coached in the NFL ranks, as he’s been in the college game since 1999 when he got started with Valparaiso. He served at Wisconsin for one season in 2012 after years coaching at Western Kentucky, Florida, Central Michigan and Bowling Green.

At Central Michigan, Azzanni coached receiver Antonio Brown, who emerged as a superstar in the NFL.

What’s next for Azzanni’s position group remains to be seen. Alshon Jeffery is currently without a contract, Kevin White’s future is in doubt after another leg surgery, Eddie Royal and Marquess Wilson are candidates to be cut and Cameron Meredith has emerged as the most sure thing at receiver for the Bears.

The Bears are hiring Azzanni after losing receivers coach Curtis Johnson to the New Orleans Saints shortly after the Senior Bowl. Johnson took over for Mike Groh, who made a move to the Rams during last offseason.

Coach John Fox has made several moves to his coaching staff, hiring Curtis Modkins to replace Stan Drayton as running backs coach, Jeremiah Washburn to replace the dismissed Dave Magazu as offensive line coach and replacing Sam Garnes with Roy Anderson as the new assistant defensive backs coach.

The Bears haven’t yet acknowledged the hiring of Azzanni as their new receivers coach.

