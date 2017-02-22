Chicago Cops Praised For Saving Life Of Infant Girl

(CBS) — A West Side family says two Chicago Police officers saved the life of their 9-month-old girl last week – by performing the Heimlich maneuver.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
A little girl named Kniyla — only 9 months old — swallowed a toy that was in her dollhouse.
Her grandmother Christine Randall says the family called 9-1-1 and two police officers, David Watson and Paul Moreno, arrived before the ambulance.
“There was blood coming out of her nose, and my son, he couldn’t believe the officers came in and reacted so quickly.”
They did the Heimlich, and then the ambulance came.
And Randall says the officers drove her son to the hospital.
“And they went in with him, went up to the room where she was. He said the officers were talking to her, calling her Princess and telling her, ‘You’re going to be OK, sorry you’re going through this.’ It was so compassionate. It was hard to believe, you know?
“They really did save her life.”