First Wave Of Chicago Students Attend ‘Hamilton’ In Chicago

(CBS) – It’s not often that kids like doing their homework.

But what if that homework includes seeing the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton”?

Nearly 2,0000 Chicago Public Schools juniors could barely contain their excitement to see the hottest show in town.

Their tickets to history came with an assignment: create and perform musical moments.

Thirteen students were chosen to perform on the Hamilton stage Wednesday, the opening act for the big show.

Combining hip-hop with history, the creative voices behind “Hamilton” are now some of the biggest forces in entertainment, like orchestrator Alex Lacamoire.

“It was brilliant. I loved it,” he says.

“But director Thomas Kail says the takeaway lesson is students discovering the power of their own voice in a democracy.

“Understand that their voice matters and that they will be heard listened to and supported,” he says.

It was the first of 10 all-student matinees of “Hamilton.” By the end of the year, 20,000 CPS students will have attended.