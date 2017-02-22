Gabriel: Scouting Ohio State S Malik Hooker

By Greg Gabriel–

(CBS) In recent years, safeties haven’t been regarded as players that teams draft in the top part of the first round. In the past 10 years, there have been only two safeties selected in the top 10. In 2010, the Chiefs took Eric Berry at No. 5. In 2012, the Buccaneers took Mark Barron at No. 7.

Berry has gone on to become a perennial Pro Bowl-type player, while Barron was traded to the Rams and moved to linebacker.

This year, there are three highly regarded safeties: Ohio State’s Malik Hooker, Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers and LSU’s Jamal Adams. We’ll profile all three, starting today with Hooker.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Hooker received significant playing time as a backup in 2015 and was the full-time starter for the Buckeyes in 2016. Being that he’s an underclassmen as a third-year sophomore, we don’t yet have a verified size on Hooker, but I estimate that he’s about 6-foot-2, 212 pounds with 4.45 speed.

Hooker is an excellent athlete with speed, quickness, flexibility, strength and explosiveness. He shows great range to the sideline coming of the hash and has good awareness in coverage. He’s capable of playing both man and zone coverage, though he primarily plays zone. Hooker is quick to read and react to the run, can take on and shed blocks and is a consistent tackler. He tracks the ball in the air really well, has excellent hands and makes plays in coverage. Hooker had seven interceptions in 2016, tied for the third-most in the country.

As for his weaknesses, he doesn’t have a lot of experience, having started just one year. He will also get out of control at times and overrun a play, and his man coverage experience in minimal. Hooker doesn’t have a lot of football experience, as he started playing the game as a junior in high school.

Still, when you watch his tape, you see a special player with unlimited upside. As good as he is now, Hooker will get even better as he gains experience in the NFL. He has a combination of size, speed, athleticism and instincts that few have.

As good as Hooker is, there’s a major concern and where he gets drafted will be largely determined by his medical exam. It was reported a few weeks ago that Hooker recently underwent two separate surgeries, one for a sports hernia and the other for a torn labrum in his hip. The sports hernia isn’t much of a concern, but the labrum tear is. There have been some skill position athletes who aren’t quite the same after that type of surgery.

While there’s no question Hooker can play, there could be questions as to how good his movement skills will be. The problem that teams will have is they won’t be able to see him work out before the draft. It will be up to the medical staff to tell the clubs how well the surgery went and when they can expect Hooker back on the field. This could obviously affect his draft status. Before the surgery, Hooker was looked at as a possible top-five pick. That may no longer be the case.

With the Bears having had medical problems with 2015 first-rounder choice Kevin White, they may be more inclined to pass on taking a player who has a medical concern with their No. 3 overall pick.

Greg Gabriel is a former NFL talent evaluator who is an on-air contributor for 670 The Score. Follow him on Twitter @greggabe.