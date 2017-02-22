LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Man Charged With Calling In Bomb Threat To Northbrook High School

February 22, 2017 6:18 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northbrook man has been charged with calling in a bomb threat to Glenbrook North High School earlier this month in the north suburb.

Michael R. Schmidt, 59, faces a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to Northbrook police.

An anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the school on Feb. 14, police said. Schmidt was arrested Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Skokie on March 21.

