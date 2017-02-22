Mayor Emanuel Quells Revolt Over Crime-Fighting Spending

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Emanuel nimbly snuffed out an aldermanic revolt over his spending priorities, almost as soon as it began.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports.

Reducing street violence, said the unhappy aldermen, should be the city’s biggest priority.

They balked at Emanuel spending millions from a property tax rebate fund to fix up parks and plant trees.

“What we were looking for is a serious down payment on crime prevention through community-driven intervention programs,” said Ald. Ricardo Munoz.

To quash the revolt, the mayor eliminated the tree planting.

Instead, he shifted that money to high-tech equipment for high-crime police districts, while promising $1 million for violence interrupters and $45 million in private donations for community crime fighting.

“That will be part of a larger, broader package that’s being presented to various foundations and funders,” said Ald. Raymon Lopez.

With those changes, the mayor’s plan passed, 35-10.

Meantime, Emanuel strongly objected to president Trump’s plan to scale back discrimination protection for transgender students.

“Rolling back or not enforcing is a mistake,” he mayor said. “The City of Chicago is going to stand behind the positions it’s taken as a city.”

He also blasted the effect of Trump’s planned surge in deportations, noting what he saw in a visit last week to Phoenix Military School.

“You have all these kids in military uniforms, speaking to a four-star general, and eight of them started crying. They are just so uncertain. They feel like the world, the rug’s been pulled from underneath them.”