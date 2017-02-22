Police: Indiana Girl Recorded Audio Of Her Murder Suspect

February 22, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Delphi, Indiana

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police believe one of the two teenage girls killed last week in Indiana recorded the voice of a suspect in their deaths.

Indiana State Police played a clip of a man’s voice saying “down the hill.”

During a Wednesday news conference, Capt. David Bursten said the audio came from 14-year-old Liberty German’s cellphone.

Bursten says Liberty also captured an image of a man walking near the hiking trail outside Delphi about the time she and 13-year-old Abigail Williams disappeared Feb. 13.

“Liberty had the presence of mind to turn on the video camera,” Bursten said. “There is no doubt in our minds that she is a hero.”

Police said there is more audio that has not been released.

Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged wooded area off the trail.

Abigail Williams (left) and Liberty German (right) (Credit: Facebook)

Abigail Williams (left) and Liberty German (right) (Credit: Facebook)

Bursten said investigators aren’t certain the voice was that of the photographed man who investigators who have called their main suspect.

The police tip line for the case is: 844-459-5786.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia