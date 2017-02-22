U Of I Has Spate Of Reported Sexual Assaults

(CBS) – Students are on alert at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana after reports of five sexual assaults within one month.
Police sent out alerts after the first three incidents, but none for the two reported this past weekend.
They say the alerts are made on a case-by-case basis, and this time they determined there was no threat to the community.
Three of the incidents were reported in early February. The two most recent attacks happened this past weekend.
On Friday, a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man at the Kappa Alpha Theta house around 9 p.m., university police said.
No arrests have been made in all five cases, though police say that doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t know who the suspects are. It may just mean the victims don’t want to pursue legal action.