1 Killed, 1 Injured In Crash Under CTA Green Line Tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and another was injured when two cars collided and crashed into the support pillars for the CTA Green Line early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Around 2 a.m., a Kia T-boned a Volkswagen at Lake and Street and Central Park Avenue.
The collision sent both vehicles into the support pillars for the elevated Green Line tracks on Lake Street.
A passenger in the Volkswagen was pinned inside the vehicle. Paramedics took him to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Kia was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.
Sources said the driver of the Volkswagen might have fled the scene, but police have not confirmed that information.
The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was trying to determine the cause of the collision.
Green Line service was not affected by the crash.