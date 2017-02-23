Another Poison-Pen Trump Tweet About Chicago Violence: City ‘Needs Help’

(CBS) — President Donald Trump is blasting away again at Chicago in a tweet Thursday evening that comments on an especially violent benchmark.
“Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago,” Trump said on his Twitter page. “What is going on there — totally out of control. Chicago needs help!”
The tweet comes in the wake of reports that Chicago saw its deadliest day of the year, so far, with seven homicides across the city on Wednesday.
Trump recently threatened to “send in the Feds” if Chicago couldn’t fix the “carnage.”
Chicago city officials have offered measured responses to Trump’s criticisms, saying additional federal resources would be welcome.
Trump, as a Republican presidential candidate, continuously made Chicago the butt of remarks about urban violence and failed policies. Chicago, meantime, has rejected Trump Administration initiatives such as a crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, responded to Trump’s tweet, saying there are “root causes” to be addressed.