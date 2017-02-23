Authorities Receive Thousands Of Tips For Delphi Girl Murders

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) — Authorities have received thousands of tips from as far as Canada and Alaska as they track the killer of two young Indiana girls.
Police in Delphi have set up a tip line dedicated to calls about the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Their bodies were found more than a week ago.
Dispatchers and volunteers have fielded nearly 3,900 tips so far. Cassie Lane at the Carroll County 911 Center said people are hopeful.
“Every time it rings we wonder if that`s going to be the call,” she said.
Police released an audio clip they recovered from German’s phone on Wednesday. Investigators think the voice belongs to their main suspect. The reward is now $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
