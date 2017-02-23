Blackhawks Niklas Hjalmarsson Dealing With Upper-Body Injury

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — Joel Quenneville was hopeful Niklas Hjalmarsson could play a full game Thursday night, but he dressed seven defensemen just in case.
After missing morning skate, Hjalmarsson played just 3:02 in the first period before heading off for the night. The Blackhawks ruled him out quickly with what Quenneville termed an upper-body injury. His services weren’t needed in a 6-3 blowout win over the Coyotes.
Quenneville was hopeful that Hjalmarsson would be OK on Friday morning, when he would be re-evaluated. Michal Rozsival stepped in for Hjalmarsson as the extra defenseman, scoring his first goal of the season.
“I imagined the scoresheet and there was no zero anymore in my goal column,” Rozsival joked of his first tally this season.
The Blackhawks, now 38-18-5 (81 points) won their third straight game and eighth in nine contests, responding from a first-period lapse to outpace the Coyotes. Patrick Kane recorded a hat trick in the victory. They return to action Sunday when the rival Blues come to the United Center.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.