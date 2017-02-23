Chicago Cubs Give Out Game Tickets In Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — The world champion Chicago Cubs gave out tickets Thursday afternoon in Millennium Park to anybody who could hit a home run with a wiffle ball.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Participants got three swings at the Mobile Ballpark Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby. Some were able to knock the ball into, or over, the Cubs World Series parade bus.
Eric Campbell was one of the winners, and will receive tickets to a randomly selected game. He said his heart was racing during his at bat.
“I hit a single, and then popped it up. And then the last pitch, I finally hit it out,” he said.
Campbell comes from a family of White Sox fans. He is the only Cubs fan besides his grandfather, who passed away when he was two years old.
“It’s kind of an honor for me to be a Cubs fan and honor him,” he said.
The Chicago Cubs will deliver tickets to the winners on Major League Baseball’s Ballpark mobile phone app.