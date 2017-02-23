Cubs Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Friday Morning

(CBS) – After a thrilling World Series run last year, the Chicago Cubs hope to do it again in 2017.

Single-game tickets go on sale Friday morning, and CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has some tips on how you can get them.

There is no magical formula, but experts say patience and a little bit of luck might be your best bet.

Fan will be able to log onto cubs.com at 9:30 a.m. and join a virtual “waiting room.”

At 10 a.m., people will be selected randomly to purchase tickets.

Steve Buzil with SitClose Tickets there could be a limited amount of tickets on sale, and your view might not be great.

“I don’t believe they are going to be of any quality, but you can try,” he says.

The Cubs’ front office says demand is higher than ever and tickets are expected to go fast.

To build excitement, the club gave away 100 tickets Thursday at Millennium Park to anyone who could do their best Kris Bryant impression and hit a wiffle ball home run.

Friday, fans will only be able to buy tickets online or on the phone. Starting Monday you can go in person and buy tickets on Waveland Avenue near the main entrance of the bleachers.

