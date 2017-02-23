Democrats Slam “Hypocritical” Rauner For GOP Attacks On Comptroller

Top Democrats in Illinois have labeled Gov. Bruce Rauner a hypocrite, after the Illinois Republican Party criticized Comptroller Susana Mendoza for her purchase of a $32,000 used vehicle for her office.
Earlier this week, the state GOP attacked Mendoza for spending more than $32,000 on a used Ford Explorer after she took office, when the state has $11 billion in unpaid bills due to the budget standoff.
Illinois Democratic County Chairmen’s Association executive director Dan Kovats accused the Republican governor of being “childish,” noting the state purchased a new $54,000 Ford Expedition for the governor, despite failing to reach an agreement on a balanced budget since taking office.
“He is being very hypocritical blaming others when he proposes an out-of-balance budget, when he goes out and buys a brand new SUV and then tries to criticize Comptroller Mendoza. People are starting to realize that this is more on him, and his inability to do his job correctly,” Kovats said.
Kovats said Rauner is the most vulnerable governor in the country.