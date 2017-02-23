North Side Restaurant Fire Leaves Dozens Out Of Work

(CBS) – More than 30 people are still looking for work after a fire forces a North Side restaurant and bar to close up.

Seventy people were inside when the fire broke out in the kitchen last week. The good news: Everyone got out safe. The bad news: Rocks Lakeview will be closed for many months.

They are insured and on the way to rebuilding. But the focus is on the 35 employees who no longer have a place to work.

“These people have to pay rent. These people have bills,” co-owner Tim Shepardson says.

Bartender Chris Anderson has worked at Rocks for two years. He says he and other workers basically have to start over.

Other companies are stepping up to help and offering workers like him shifts.

Rocks is holding a fundraiser Friday at their North Center location.

All profits will go toward the employees who lost their jobs. There is also a GoFundMe web page.