Levine: Cubs’ Jon Jay Another Utility Piece For Joe Maddon

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — This side of great talent, versatility is the top component that Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon desires on his 25- man roster. Projecting ahead for the 2017 team, only Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell would be penciled in at one position.

Last year, it was star utility man Ben Zobrist who proved to be a huge difference maker in the championship run. Zobrist was available as the starting second baseman and eventually left fielder as the season progressed. He was able to bat in any slot and produce good results.

Another man who may produce that can that kind of impact in 2017 may be Jon Jay. The former Cardinal and Padre outfielder will be ready to play all three outfield positions this year. Even more essential to the team may be his on-base percentage and leadoff experience.

“He is so adept at all of that stuff out there, “Maddon insisted. “He is a perfect fit. He is a perfect compliment to (Albert Almora), also. I am getting to know him better. Talking to other baseball people, they call him one of the best. He has a high baseball IQ. You love versatility. You really love versatility with cooperation.”

In Jay, you have a man who understands his role. The beauty of the veteran outfielder is he can segue between starting player and bench guy with ease.

That is exactly what managers love about a ballplayer with perspective on how to help his team win.

“I am just trying to be a part of this group now,” Jay said. “I am here to help wherever they need me.”

Jay had other offers to sign as a free agent in the off season. Chicago represented a chance to go back to the playoffs.

Jay also knew he would be used in numerous roles. This would allow him to display his skills for a manager that likes to use his entire bench more days than not.

“It is all about winning,” Jay said. “It is all about playing in October. Last year was the first year I had missed that. It was kind of hard watching the teams in the playoffs on TV. I was rooting for my friends getting rings. I am glad to be back in that atmosphere this season.”

Jay is a top-flight defender who takes good routes to the ball in all three outfield positions. The 32-year-old outfielder signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Cubs on November 29th. He is a .287 lifetime hitter with a .352 on-base percentage.

“This is the role that I started my career playing,”Jay said about his ultra-utility role. “I had to climb and fight from the beginning. The job is all about keeping yourself ready. You just have to be mentally and physically prepared. The good thing about this team is we are deep and anyone can hit anywhere in the lineup. We have a deep bench. That is the sign of a good team. That is what it takes to play in October and win a championship.”

The former Cardinal will be greeted or jeered in a different way by St Louis fans, than he was as a San Diego player last season.

Opening Day for the Cubs is being played at Busch Stadium, which will be intense for the two cities and their fan bases.

“We will see how they react,” Jay said of Cardinals fans. “St Louis was obviously a great chapter in my life. We won a championship while I was there. We will see how I am received.”

