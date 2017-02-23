Levine: Mark Buehrle’s Jersey Retirement A Fitting Honor

By Bruce Levine–

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — Don’t be surprised if all 24 teammates from the 2005 World Championship Chicago White Sox show up at 35th and Bill Veeck Dr. for Mark Buehrle Day at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That will be the day the White Sox recognize Buehrle by retiring his No. 56 jersey, making him just the 12th player in franchise history to receive such an honor.

The easygoing pitcher was a fan favorite and iconic in so many ways during his major league career in Chicago.

“Mark Buehrle is one of the most accomplished pitchers in franchise history,”White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Mark carried himself with class and professionalism throughout his career. His popularity with the staff, teammates and fans is well deserved. It is our honor to retire No. 56 and to welcome him into the legendary class of all-time White Sox greats.”

The left- handed ace threw a perfect game and a no-hit performance at home. He was 161-119 with Chicago and sported a 3.83 ERA. With a sinker/slider combo, he induced soft contact and ground ball outs continuously.

“He was a guy who did not rely on velocity,” said pitching coach Don Cooper.” Every one in every sport is enamored by velocity. He was the opposite of that. He did it first with location and second with movement. I saw him do it in his prime throwing 88-91. He taught me a lot. He taught me what equipment a left-handed pitcher needs to be successful. That came in handy for me with Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and Carlos Rodon. For him to throw 200 innings all of those years in a row, you have to be a stud.”

Buehrle was known as the perfect get-away game pitcher. His games almost always were completed in two and a half hours or less.

“Totally efficient,” Cooper said. “He was not only a steady performer, but a steady guy. He shook off maybe eight times in 10 years. That tells you he has total confidence and belief in what he is doing. These days, every time one of our pitchers gets to his 56th pitch on the scoreboard, I think of him.”

Teammates and coaches alike loved the affable Missouri native.

“He is one of my favorite people,” said his former manager, Ozzie Guillen. “That is saying a lot. He was the best teammate ever. Everyone loved him. Everyone!”

Buerhle finished his career in 2015 with Toronto. He signed a five-year deal with Miami in 2012.

