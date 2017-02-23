Naperville Police Seek Possible Robbery Victim Dressed In Tuxedo

CHICAGO (CBS) — Naperville police have asked for help identifying a man dressed in a tuxedo who wrote a note to a gas station clerk, claiming someone with a weapon had stolen his wallet.
The man, who appeared to be about 30 years old, was wearing a tuxedo when walked into the BP Amoco gas station at 901 N. Washington St. around 3 a.m. on Feb. 12, police said.
He bought a pack of cigarettes, and after paying, he scrawled a note on the receipt, and handed it to the clerk. Police said the note indicated someone had stolen his wallet, and they had a weapon.
The man then left the gas station and got into a black SUV, which appeared to be a BMW X5 or X6.
Police said they want to identify the man to check on his well-being. Anyone who recognizes him should call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.