Power Goes Out At CPD Headquarters

February 23, 2017 4:47 PM By Suzanne Le Mignot
(CBS) – Chicago’s Police Department headquarters at 35th and Michigan was without power for more than two hours Thursday afternoon, but officials say core public-safety functions were not affected.

The Crime Prevention Information Center, the intelligence center at headquarters, was fully operational during the outage, a spokesperson says.

Phones and computers in that area were not impacted. A spokesperson says CPD has generators for that critically important part of the building.

Computers in administrative areas did not work, however.

A backup generator illuminated hallways, in non-critical parts of the building.

 

