Power Goes Out At CPD Headquarters

(CBS) – Chicago’s Police Department headquarters at 35th and Michigan was without power for more than two hours Thursday afternoon, but officials say core public-safety functions were not affected.
The Crime Prevention Information Center, the intelligence center at headquarters, was fully operational during the outage, a spokesperson says.
Phones and computers in that area were not impacted. A spokesperson says CPD has generators for that critically important part of the building.
Computers in administrative areas did not work, however.
A backup generator illuminated hallways, in non-critical parts of the building.