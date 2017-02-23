St. Charles North H.S. Student Gets National Honor For Volunteer Work

(CBS) — She’s been called a leader and a role model. Now, a St. Charles high school student is also being called an exemplary volunteer.
Claire Miller is a senior at St. Charles North High School, Senior Class President, a member of the Environmental Club, her church youth group and one of two District 303 students to serve as a Community Relations Committee Liaison.
She can now add recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award to that list.
“I was surprised about it, I didn’t know it was going to happen,” Miller said. “I’m also just really honored that people were able to recognize this. It makes me realize that the work I’ve put into it, people are appreciating the service.”
The award recognizes the best volunteers in the country, and Miller is hopeful it inspires others to get involved.
“It’s so important for everybody to be able to do community service and just to realize that you can make such a big change,” she says.
As she prepares for college, Miller said the award is more than an honor.
“It’s a great reminder of not just what I’ve done but what I need to continue to do.”