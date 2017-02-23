State Workers’ Union OKs Strike Over Contract Dispute With Rauner

February 23, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: AFSCME Council 31, Bruce Rauner, state workers, Strike Authorization Vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Tens of thousands of Illinois government workers have voted in favor of authorizing a strike if contract talks don’t progress.

The state council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees reported Thursday that 81 percent of union members voting favored a strike.

Roberta Lynch is executive director of ASCME Council 31. She says the vote empowers the union’s executive board to call a strike “if no other path forward can be found.”

AFSCME Council 31’s 38,000 members have been unable to agree on a contract with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner for two years.

Rauner’s general counsel is Dennis Murashko. He issued a statement saying the vote was “an attack on our state’s hardworking taxpayers.”

It’s the first such vote in 40 years of state-employee collective bargaining.

