Winning $435 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Indiana Mini Mart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (CBS) — A person that recently bought a lottery ticket in Indiana could have his or her name on the 10th largest lottery jackpot in United States history.
WBBM’s Andy Dahn reports.
A Super-Test Mini Mart in Lafayette, Indiana sold the sole winning ticket for Wednesday’s estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot.
The winning numbers were 10-13-28-52-61, Powerball 2.
Hoosier Lottery Spokesman Dennis Rosebrough said this is not something he sees every day.
“The odds of winning are almost one in 300 million,” he said.
Rosebrough said the prize can be taken as a 30-year annuity or a one-time lump sum payment of about $263 million.
“Winning a large jackpot like this is sort of like the World Series in the lottery world,” he said.
The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.