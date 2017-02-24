66 Marijuana Plants Found In Carpentersville Home

CARPENTERSVILLE — Two people are facing charges after 66 marijuana plants were found in a home in northwest suburban Carpentersville.
Robbie J. Marinkovich, 44, was charged with production of cannabis, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and not having an FOID card, according to Carpentersville police.
Donna L. Yoshimura, 43, was charged with manufacture/delivery of cannabis and possession of cannabis, police said.
At 3:27 p.m. Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the first block of Valentine Street in Carpentersville, according to police.
They found 66 marijuana plants, yielding about 250 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun, police said.
Bond was set at $30,000 for Marinkovich, who was taken to the Kane County Jail, police said. Yoshimura was released on her own recognizance. Both are next scheduled to appear in court March 10.
