A 93-Year-Old South Side Woman Wins $5,000 A Week For Life

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 93-year-old South Side woman hit it big Friday with Publisher’s Clearinghouse.
Ora Gayton won $5,000 a week for life. She was surprised Friday by the Prize Patrol in her apartment. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
Dave Sayer, with the Prize Patrol, handed her an oversized check as her daughter, Charlene Smith, shrieked in delight.
Gayton said she doesn’t know what she’ll do with the money, but said she’d put it to good use.
“I don’t know yet,” Gayton said. “I can’t say yet what I am going to do with anything.”
Gayton said she never won anything, not even out of a cracker box.
“No, not even out of a Cracker Jack box,” Gayton said when asked if she has ever won anything.
Sayer gave Gayton an initial check for $50,000. She will then receive $5,000 a week for life and can transfer the prize to someone else, when she is no longer here.