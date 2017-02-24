Adams Street Bridge Reopens After 13-Month Renovation

CHICAGO (CBS) — After 13 months of repairs, the Adams Street bridge over the Chicago River reopened on Friday.
About 45,000 pedestrians use the bridge each day, and seven CTA bus routes pass over it, so the closure caused more than a few headaches for commuters, especially those who use the bridge to get to and from Union Station.
“We have fully replaced the sidewalks, put in all-new street lighting, modernized traffic signals, made improvements there at the intersection of Canal and Adams. So that is improving roadway conditions for all users of the right-of-way, whether you’re walking, driving, on a bus, or riding a bus; and that’s affecting tens of thousands of people every day coming in and out of the Loop,” Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld said.
The Adams Street bridge first opened in 1927, and like other bridges over the Chicago River, it can be lifted to allow sailboats and other large vessels to pass. It is one of 37 movable bridges maintained by CDOT.
The $33 million renovation of the bridge was financed with federal and state funds.
CDOT officials said the next bridge slated for renovation is Lake Street, but that project was still in the design phase as of Friday, so no work has been scheduled yet.