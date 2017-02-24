Advocate: Immigrants Fearing Trump Policies Are Filing Taxes Later

CHICAGO (CBS) — Advocates think fears about changing federal immigration policies may keep some undocumented immigrants from filing tax returns this year.
WBBM’s Craig Dellimore reports.
David Marzahl, President of the Center for Economic Progress said some immigrants are delaying filing taxes because those in the U.S. illegally may fear the Trump Administration using their tax information to find and deport them.
“Parents who came from another country who could be at risk of being cut off from any and all forms of government assistance, but more importantly, from claiming their refund which is rightfully theirs,” he said.
Advocates said federal policy remains unchanged and the Internal Revenue Service will still provide tax credits and refunds to immigrant taxpayers who have earned them, including the Earned Income Tax Credit. Wendy DuBoe, President of Chicago’s United Way, said that credit is primarily geared toward the working poor.
“Without that being processed and in the system, they’re really not, under our tax code and under our tax structure, receiving something that they’re eligible for that’s critical,” she said.
WBBM’s “At Issue” program will talk more tax concerns on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.