Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks Looks To Raise The Bar

Kyle Hendricks with Spiegel & Parkins

(CBS) Few, if any, could’ve anticipated the rise of Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks in 2016.

Once set as the Cubs’ fifth starter, Hendricks became a Cy Young candidate and was the man trusted with the ball in Game 7 of the World Series, which brought the franchise its first championship in 108 years.

Even the 27-year-old Hendricks readily admitted he never saw such a story coming for him five years ago, as he discussed that Friday on the Spiegel & Parkins Show on 670 The Score.

“It feels like no time has gone by,” Hendricks said. “It feels like I was just drafted by the Rangers yesterday. It’s all come very quick for me, which I’m very lucky. You never know where you’re going to end up in this game. A lot of luck is involved, so I have to say that — I’m very lucky to be here.

“All the hard work you put in to prepare yourself for the opportunity, that’s all I was trying to do. I was lucky to even get the opportunity. How many kids dream of pitching in Game 7 and how many kids actually end up getting the ball to have that opportunity? Just to be able to do that, that’s really how I look at it — having the opportunities and taking full advantage of them.”

Hendricks finished 2016 with a 16-8 record and a 2.13 ERA after going 8-7 with a 3.95 ERA in 2015. He became a reliable arm on which the Cubs relied.

So what’s next for Hendricks after a superb season?

“You control what you can control,” Hendricks said. “So after last year, there are going to be a lot of expectations, not only on myself but also on this team. The only way you can look at it is control what’s under your power.

“Take full advantage of everything you’re doing every day and get better. That’s really how I look at it, and just try to raise the bar for myself.”

Life is different for Hendricks after his heroics in the postseason. He pitched a gem in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, which sent the Cubs to the World Series for the first time since 1945.

Hendricks is still adjusting to life as a beloved Cubs figure. He can’t leave the apartment without instant recognition.

“At times, it can get a little overwhelming, and you have to deal with it,” Hendricks said. “But you’d way rather have it like this than the other way.”