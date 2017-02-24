LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Family Seeks Witnesses After Pregnant Relative Is Fatally Shot

February 24, 2017 6:12 PM By Dorothy Tucker
CHICAGO (CBS) — Valerie Weaver can barely speak above a whisper after losing her youngest child, Wilteeah Jones. Her daughter was almost nine months pregnant with a baby girl that the family named Malia.

“Someone shot my baby down in the street like a dog,” she said.

A gunman unloaded into a car carrying Jones and her boyfriend Malik Bingham, who was the baby’s father. Witnesses said Jones ran from the car, but the shooter chased and killed her. Jones’s uncle Donnie Weaver could not believe the incident.

“Anyone that can do something like that is savage, is truly, truly an animal,” he said.

Police said the case was not a random shooting.

“We know they were targeted so we’re looking into the backgrounds of both of those individuals to see what the motive actually is, but was it was not a random shooting,” said Supt. Eddie Johnson

