Computer Outage Halts Metra Trains At Union Station, Causes Big Delays

CHICAGO (CBS) — All Metra trains coming in and out of Union Station have been halted due to a computer problem Friday morning.

“Amtrak is experiencing computer signaling problems on the south and north side of the station. All trains entering and departing Chicago Union Station are presently stopped and delayed. Update will be posted as soon as Amtrak has corrected the problem and trains are on the move,” Metra said in a statement on its website at around 6:40 a.m.

The computer problems were affecting all trains on the Milwaukee District-North, North Central Service, BNSF, Milwaukee District-West, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines, according to Metra.

At about 7:30 a.m., Metra said it had been notified Amtrak’s computer system was coming back online, but that it would take 15 minutes to restore its control system.

Metra warned commuters on all lines that use Union Station to expect significant delays Friday morning.

There are 42 trains waiting to get into/out of Union Station. Delays are extensive and trains are slowly starting to enter/exit the station. — Metra (@Metra) February 24, 2017

Several Metra riders have shared pictures on social media after they were allowed to exit trains bound for Union Station, so they could find alternate transportation.

Here we are @OnTheMetra. Exiting the train. Just told not going any further. Nowhere near Union Station. They do apologize though. #fail pic.twitter.com/VlwdswDZB9 — Brett Ward (@tterbdraw) February 24, 2017