Police Receive 5,600 Tips About Murdered Indiana Girls

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) — Indiana Police said 5,600 tips have come in about the murders of two girls last week near a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sergeant Tony Slocum said tips are coming in from around the country after national media outlets spotlighted the murders of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13.
Key pieces of information, such as a photo of the suspect on the hiking trail and a recording of his voice saying “down the hill,” brought a spike in tips.
“Someone knows that voice and someone recognizes that photo. And we need that information,” Slocum said.
The reward for information leading to the killer is $50,000.
News reports in central Indiana said DNA evidence was found at the scene of the double murder. There also may be more video or audio recorded by one of the girls.
