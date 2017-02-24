Rajon Rondo To Remain Bulls’ 2nd-Unit Point Guard, For Now At Least

By Cody Westerlund–

CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after Bulls management explained that a trade of Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott was motivated in large part because it opened up more playing time for young players, coach Fred Hoiberg on Friday said veteran Rajon Rondo will remain the team’s second-string point guard, at least for now.

Following a five-player trade with the Thunder on Thursday, the Bulls now have five point guards on their roster — youngsters Michael Carter-Williams, Jerian Grant and the newly acquired Cameron Payne and veterans Rondo and Isaiah Canaan. Additionally, the Bulls need to get wing Denzel Valentine more playing time.

Carter-Williams will start Friday when the Bulls host the Suns. Payne will be inactive because he just overcame the flu, so the tougher decisions for Hoiberg will come when he’s healthy.

“Rondo will play well with those guys,” Hoberg said. “He’s going to be out there with Denzel tonight, he’ll be out there with Jerian in that second group. He’ll be out there with both those guys. Michael will get an opportunity to get out there and play. The thing I’ve really liked about Rondo on that second unit is how he’s brought a change of pace to the game.”

Rondo is averaging 6.5 points on 37.2 percent shooting. Pressed on whether Rondo is taking minutes from youngsters, Hoiberg stood firm.

“It’s a fine line for us, I guess, right now with developing young guys but at the same time we’re still competing for the playoffs,” Hoiberg said. “We got to do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to win. That’s the bottom line. Right now, again, I like the way Rajon’s playing, and he’s going to stay in the lineup.”

Will there really be enough minutes for everyone?

“We’ll see,” Hoiberg said.

Big man Joffrey Lauvergne and wing Anthony Morrow, both acquired Thursday from the Thunder, will dress for the Bulls on Friday, though it’s unlikely that they play, Hoiberg said.

In other injury news, forward Paul Zipser will be out Friday and Saturday at Cleveland as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury. He’s already missed the past four games.