Second Man Charged In Murder Of 2-Year-Old Lavontay White, Uncle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A second man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Lavontay White and his 26-year-old uncle on Valentine’s Day.

Chicago Police said 19-year-old Dionel Harris has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Lavontay and his uncle, Lazarec Collins, in an alley in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue on Feb. 14. Collins’ pregnant girlfriend also was wounded in the shooting.

Harris was ordered held without bail at a bond hearing Friday afternoon, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was due back in court on March 9.

The fatal attack in an alley in North Lawndale was partially captured on a Facebook Live video that was being streamed by the pregnant woman when the shooting started. The three were in a car when another vehicle drove past and someone got out and pulled out a gun, police said.

Collins was shot five times in his abdomen, back and legs; Lavontay was shot once in the back of the head, police and prosecutors have said. Both were pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The 20-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Last week, 26-year-old Devon Swan was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Police said at the time additional arrests were expected. It was not immediately clear Friday afternoon if police were searching for more suspects besides Harris and Swan.

Swan was ordered held without bail at a bond hearing last Saturday.

Funeral services for Lavontay and Collins are set for Saturday.