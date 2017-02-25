Police: Man Found Dead In Lake Michigan Near Oak Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead in Lake Michigan Saturday morning near Oak Street Beach on the Near North Side, police said.
The man’s body was recovered from the water about 7:50 a.m. near the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police. He has not yet been identified.
Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.
